Ocean Conservancy Calls For The Protection of The Ocean Twilight Zone

The Ocean Conservancy has called for broad international agreement and cooperation to help protect the ocean’s vitally important twilight zone.

This is the mesopelagic zone, which ranges in depth from 200 to 1,000 meters (656 to 3,281 feet), where sunlight starts to fade. The key reason it needs protection is that while it makes up only 20% of the ocean’s volume, it may contain over 90% of the fish life in the ocean.

The area is critical to the ocean’s and planet’s systems since it is essential for:

Ocean biodiversity ranges from large commercial fish to plankton.

Global climate regulation the zone helps lock away 2-6 gigatons of carbon in the deep sea annually.

Valuable fisheries, including Tuna and swordfish, amongst others.

Commenting on the twilight zone and why it needs protection, the Ocean Conservancy’s Vice President of Conservation Chris Dorsett stated:

“Though it is deep beneath the surface, we all rely on the ocean twilight zone and need to protect it. This unique ecosystem is home to some of the most amazing and hardy creatures in the ocean. From glowing bioluminescent jellyfish to tiny krill too numerous to count, the animals down there are not only unique, they also trap planet-warming carbon dioxide and provide food for some of the most economically important fish on the planet, like tuna. As we discover this hidden world, it’s important that we protect it from the myriad threats posed by emerging extractive activities.”