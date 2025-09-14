Sunday, September 14, 2025
Ocean Conservancy To Highlight The Ocean’s Role At NYC Climate Week

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Ocean Conservancy's Annual Photo Contest

The Ocean Conservancy is set to highlight the critical role of the ocean in combating climate change during New York City Climate Week.

The organization will host two major events that bring together government leaders, celebrities and ocean experts. During these meetings, Ocean Conservancy advocates will actively engage in numerous meetings with countries, corporations and civil society groups to drive greater commitment to ocean-based climate solutions.

The first event, the “Blue NDC Challenge Accepted,”  will be held on September 22, 2025. It will feature COP30 CEO Ana Toni and officials from France and Brazil, the host of COP30 in November. This forum will emphasize the pressing need for governments to implement “blue” strategies in the fight against climate change. These include eliminating offshore oil and gas operations, expanding renewable ocean energy as well as shifting the global shipping sector to clean energy sources.

The second event will be held on September 24, 2025 and will feature actor John Slattery, best known for his role on “Mad Men.” He will join Ocean Conservancy leaders, board members and entertainment industry partners to unveil the new Protect Where We Play initiative. The campaign looks to leverage the influence of athletes, artists and significant events to inspire millions to support ocean conservation.

Commenting on the upcoming events, Ocean Conservancy climate program vice president and a former White House climate official Dr. Fatima Candace Vahsling stated:

“The ocean creates and regulates climate on our blue planet, and so is central to New York Climate Week. As we head toward COP30 in Brazil, the world must rally behind ocean protection and ocean solutions to address the climate crisis and ensure that we can continue to enjoy life as we know it.”

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

