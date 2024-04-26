Friday, April 26, 2024
Ocean

Oceana Announces Jim Simon as New CEO

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Incoming Oceana CEO James Simon (Photo via Facebook)
Incoming Oceana CEO James Simon (Photo via Facebook)

Oceana has announced the appointment of James Simon as its new CEO.

Simon, the organization’s previous president, will take the helm from July 1, 2024. The announcement was made by the board of directors and comes after an extensive eight-month search for the right candidate to take over from the retiring Andrew Sharpless.

During his time as president, Simon played a crucial role in Oceana’s success, including seeing its fundraising increase tenfold and supervising campaigns in many countries.

Commenting on his new appointment, Simon stated:

“I’m thrilled and honored to continue working with Oceana’s talented staff and generous supporters in my new role as CEO. Oceana will continue to lift up the voices of coastal communities to protect the resources that sustain them and their families. Together with our allies and partners, we will have global impact on the ocean’s ability to feed people and to provide solutions for addressing climate change, habitat destruction, plastic pollution, and overfishing.”

Oceana’s Board Chair Sam Waterston added:

“With the choice of Jim Simon as the organization’s new CEO, Oceana continues in its role as the ocean advocate that ‘gets stuff done,’ expanding our impact as the most effective international advocacy organization dedicated solely to the restoration of ocean abundance.”

The search was led by Oceana Board Member Sara Lowell, who said:

“The Board undertook an inclusive and fair search process that helped us affirm that Jim Simon is the best person positioned to lead Oceana into the future. We feel confident that the search process strongly incorporated Board and staff feedback and is the best decision for Oceana’s values and culture, as well as the global circumstances that we could be facing in the coming years.”

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
110,626FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US