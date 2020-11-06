Monday, November 9, 2020
Overjoyed Seal Pup Wants To Hang With Rescuers

By Sam Helmy

Baby seal squeals with pleasure at his rescue
Few things are more saddening than watching a cute seal pup tangled up in marine debris.

This is the point where members of Ocean Conservation Namibia stepped in to rescue hapless pups from their plight.

The volunteers’ latest efforts can be seen in a recently released video filmed at Pelican Point, Namibia. Members can be seen helping several pups that were entangled. According to the description in the video, the first pup had lacerations around his neck due to a nylon line, while the second seal pup, fortunately, managed to escape unscathed despite being also tangled in plastic.

However, the 2nd pup dialed up the cuteness factor to 11 since he developed a fondness for the rescuers’ seal catching net. It took a little time for him to finally decide to leave his happy net and go and re-join his buddies.

You can check out a video of the pups’ rescue below.

