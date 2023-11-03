Pacific Whale Foundation Has Plenty Of Holiday Gift Ideas

If you’re looking for holiday gift ideas, the Pacific Whale Foundation has a bunch of possible solutions.

From its Adopt a Marine Animal program, Marine Life Calendar or online Ocean Store, there are plenty of ways to make friends, family and the marine environment happy.

Adopt a Marine Animal

Participants can symbolically adopt one of the marine species the organization tracks within the waters of Maui Nui (false killer whales, humpback whales and bottlenose dolphins). Once the adoption is complete, participants can learn more about these marine mammals while supporting PWF programs that work to protect the ocean and its inhabitants. In addition to a certificate of adoption and an official brochure with detailed information about the species and specific animal selected, adopters also get regular emails with updates about the program including re-sighted animals, opportunities to engage with PWF and news from the organization’s Research, Education and Conservation programs.

Prices for an Annual Adoption Package start at US$80 (~€75). There’s also an option to name a marine animal starting at $1,000 (~€942) for a dolphin or false killer whale and $2,500 (~€2,354) for a humpback whale. With that donation, recipients will also receive a personalized story of the animal, map of available sightings, an adoption certificate, cinch bag and recognition on the PWF website below the photo of the animal.

Marine Life Calendar

The foundation recently ran the “Whale of a Photo” contest raising money in support of PWF’s Research, Education and Conservation programs. The funds raised will make it possible for PWF to continue their work and start new projects in response to the tragic Maui wildfires, protect the ocean, the animals that rely on it and the communities deeply connected to it.

Greg Taylor’s award-winning photo, “Valley Breach,” will be featured on the cover of the foundation’s 2024 Marine Life Calendar along with other stunning photos of marine life. Calendars can be pre-ordered for $25 (~€24).

Online Ocean Store

PWF’s Online Ocean Store features gifts from plush toys, stickers and reusable bags to T-Shirts. There’s a meaningful gift for every type of person knowing that proceeds go to a good cause.