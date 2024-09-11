Wednesday, September 11, 2024
PADI Diver and NASA Astronaut Leads Dive Event in the Maldives

By John Liang

COMO Cocoa Island Resort (Image Credit: Henley Spiers and Jade Hoksbergen)
NASA astronaut and PADI-certified diver Nicole Stott led an exclusive diving experience for guests at the COMO Cocoa Island resort in the Maldives recently, exploring the reefs and discussing the connection between the ocean and space.

The event featured guided reef dives at the PADI Cocoa Island Diving Center, where Stott joined guests in underwater exploration. Guests also had the opportunity to dine with her during an exclusive evening dinner under the stars.

Guests explored Shambhala Reef and Bay Reef and witnessed an array of marine life including blacktip reef sharks, napoleon wrasse, hawksbill and green sea turtles, moray eels, oriental sweetlips, giant clams, clark anemone fishes, cleaner shrimps, banner fishes, lionfishes, butterfly and Maldivian anemone fishes.

Stott shared insights from her 104 days working in space across two NASA missions and tales about the rigorous training astronauts undergo to prepare them for space. She also talked about the connection between the deepest oceans and the farthest reaches of space — two realms that are more alike than imagined.

She recounted her experiences aboard the International Space Station as well as her time living underwater on the Aquarius habitat, further deepening the guests’ appreciation for the connections between space and sea.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

