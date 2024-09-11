PADI Diver and NASA Astronaut Leads Dive Event in the Maldives

NASA astronaut and PADI-certified diver Nicole Stott led an exclusive diving experience for guests at the COMO Cocoa Island resort in the Maldives recently, exploring the reefs and discussing the connection between the ocean and space.

The event featured guided reef dives at the PADI Cocoa Island Diving Center, where Stott joined guests in underwater exploration. Guests also had the opportunity to dine with her during an exclusive evening dinner under the stars.

Guests explored Shambhala Reef and Bay Reef and witnessed an array of marine life including blacktip reef sharks, napoleon wrasse, hawksbill and green sea turtles, moray eels, oriental sweetlips, giant clams, clark anemone fishes, cleaner shrimps, banner fishes, lionfishes, butterfly and Maldivian anemone fishes.

Stott shared insights from her 104 days working in space across two NASA missions and tales about the rigorous training astronauts undergo to prepare them for space. She also talked about the connection between the deepest oceans and the farthest reaches of space — two realms that are more alike than imagined.

She recounted her experiences aboard the International Space Station as well as her time living underwater on the Aquarius habitat, further deepening the guests’ appreciation for the connections between space and sea.