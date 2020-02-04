PADI and GoPro have announced the winners of their Evolution Video Contest, with Marie Abe from Japan being awarded first place for the final segment of the contest — “Capture + Edit” — for her video showcasing the sea off Ishigaki Island.

Last April, PADI and GoPro joined forces to provide divers a platform to share their underwater experiences and perspectives across borders and language barriers through the three-part PADI/GoPro Evolution Video Contest. Throughout the year, more than 3,000 water enthusiasts submitted video footage, edited clips and created stories that captured the imagination while demonstrating passion for adventure and the ocean.

Amateurs and professional videographers alike took part in each of the three segments of the contest. GoPro and PADI offered video tips, tutorials and inspiration from GoPro ambassadors throughout the contest, providing divers with the knowledge necessary to film and create engaging underwater videos.

Shizuku Umino of Indonesia won the “Capture” portion of the contest for his amazing footage of a barracuda tornado. Patricia Cabral of the United States claimed first place for her creative edit of clips provided by GoPro for the “Edit” portion of the contest.

Each winner received a cash prize of US$2000 (~1808 Euros) and runners-up received a GoPro package consisting of a HERO7 Black action camera, plus the Super Suit and Adventure Kit.

Check out Marie Abe’s winning YouTube video below, or click here to view all the winning videos.