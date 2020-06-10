Wednesday, June 10, 2020
OceanScuba Diving

PADI Introduces Ways To Help Save the Ocean

John Liang
By John Liang

-

PADI Introduces Ways To Help Save the Ocean
PADI Introduces Ways To Help Save the Ocean

With World Oceans Day taking place this week, the folks at PADI provided opportunities to help people everywhere connect with the ocean and support efforts to preserve and restore it, in whatever capacity they can during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Even though diving remains less accessible in many parts of the globe due to pandemic-related limitations, there are many ways that people can still explore and protect the ocean — from home, in their communities and below the surface of their local waters.

According to Drew Richardson, President and CEO of PADI Worldwide:

“We care deeply about the health and safety of divers, dive businesses and the ocean, and we will continue supporting this worldwide community by encouraging safe and meaningful opportunities for today. World Oceans Day serves as a reminder for us all to pause and connect with our blue planet wherever we may be.”

PADI Introduces Ways To Help Save the Ocean
PADI Introduces Ways To Help Save the Ocean

The organization shared several ways new and experienced divers alike can pursue their passion and fuel appreciation for the ocean, including learning from home, diving locally, shopping PADI’s line of eco-friendly products and taking conservation specialty courses.

Richardson said:

“By learning to dive and exploring local waters, you gain a unique vantage point, able to personally witness the impacts we as a human race have on ocean environments, both the good and the bad. With this perspective comes the responsibility – and desire – to be an advocate for the ocean and the life within.”

He added:

“COVID-19 will be behind us in the near future, but restoring the balance between humanity and the seas is a long-term lift addressing a far bigger, far more enduring threat. But even amid the pandemic, you and I can be making a difference.”

For more info on PADI’s conservation efforts, go to padi.com/conservation.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

283,732FansLike
65,169FollowersFollow
2,288FollowersFollow
21,407FollowersFollow
25,852FollowersFollow
1,171SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

PADI Introduces Ways To Help Save the Ocean

Ocean John Liang -
With World Oceans Day taking place this week, PADI provided opportunities to help people connect with the ocean and support efforts to preserve and restore it.
Read more

First American Woman To Space Walk Dives To Challenger Deep

Ocean John Liang -
Astronaut and oceanographer Dr. Kathy Sullivan, the first American woman to do a space walk, this week became the first woman to dive to the deepest point in the ocean.
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US