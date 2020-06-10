PADI Introduces Ways To Help Save the Ocean

With World Oceans Day taking place this week, the folks at PADI provided opportunities to help people everywhere connect with the ocean and support efforts to preserve and restore it, in whatever capacity they can during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Even though diving remains less accessible in many parts of the globe due to pandemic-related limitations, there are many ways that people can still explore and protect the ocean — from home, in their communities and below the surface of their local waters.

According to Drew Richardson, President and CEO of PADI Worldwide:

“We care deeply about the health and safety of divers, dive businesses and the ocean, and we will continue supporting this worldwide community by encouraging safe and meaningful opportunities for today. World Oceans Day serves as a reminder for us all to pause and connect with our blue planet wherever we may be.”

The organization shared several ways new and experienced divers alike can pursue their passion and fuel appreciation for the ocean, including learning from home, diving locally, shopping PADI’s line of eco-friendly products and taking conservation specialty courses.

Richardson said:

“By learning to dive and exploring local waters, you gain a unique vantage point, able to personally witness the impacts we as a human race have on ocean environments, both the good and the bad. With this perspective comes the responsibility – and desire – to be an advocate for the ocean and the life within.”

He added:

“COVID-19 will be behind us in the near future, but restoring the balance between humanity and the seas is a long-term lift addressing a far bigger, far more enduring threat. But even amid the pandemic, you and I can be making a difference.”

For more info on PADI’s conservation efforts, go to padi.com/conservation.