PADI Launches 2025 Master Scuba Diver Challenge

PADI this week launched the 2025 Master Scuba Diver Challenge to incentivize scuba divers around the world to reach the peak of recreational scuba diving and obtain their PADI Master Scuba Diver rating.

Folks who achieve that rating are in an elite circle that less than 2 percent of divers achieve.

PADI Worldwide Chief Brand and Membership Officer Kristin Valette Wirth says:

“The PADI Master Scuba Diver rating is considered the ‘black belt’ of recreational diving. We are challenging scuba divers to continue their education and be transformed into confident and prepared divers ready to seek adventure and save the ocean anywhere in the world.”

Win a Dream Dive Trip to Fiji

Until October 31, 2025, participants have the opportunity to work toward earning their PADI Master Scuba Diver rating while obtaining entries into a giveaway for a dream dive trip to Fiji.

To become a certified PADI Master Scuba Diver, students must complete their Open Water and Advanced Open Water Diver courses, five Specialty courses as well as the Rescue Diver course – in addition to having completed 50 logged dives.

This giveaway is a continuation of the referral program and is open for all students who work toward receiving their PADI Master Scuba Diver rating during the competition period.

To enter the giveaway, participants will need to sign up at padi.com and answer the question “Why do you want to be a PADI Master Scuba Diver?”

Additional entries will then be given to participants based on the amount of PADI Courses completed en route to becoming a PADI Master Scuba Diver. This includes:

PADI Master Scuba Diver rating – 10 entries

PADI Rescue Diver certification – 5 entries

PADI Club member – 5 entries

PADI Advanced Open Water Diver certification – 3 entries

PADI Specialty certification – 2 entries

PADI Open Water Diver certification– 1 entry

Purchase a PADI Certification Card – 2 entries

Take the Save the Ocean Pledge – 1 entry

Grand Prize: One grand prize winner will receive round-trip airfare for two people to Fiji and six nights’ accommodation and four days’ diving with PADI Dive Resort Paradise Taveuni.

Two additional winners will receive a recreational PADI eLearning course of their choice.

Tourism Fiji Chief Marketing Officer Srishti Narayan says:

“Fiji is a diver’s dream – where some of the world’s most breathtaking underwater ecosystems meet the warmth of our islands and people.

“Recognized globally as the Soft Coral Capital of the World, Fiji offers newly rated PADI Master Scuba Divers the chance to explore iconic sites with more than 1,200 species of fish, vibrant coral cities, and world-class PADI Dive Resorts across our islands. There’s no better place to celebrate this elite diving achievement than in Fiji’s thriving, technicolor waters and, now, with even more direct flights from key North American gateways Fiji is easily accessible for divers ready to take their passion to the next level.”

Additionally, PADI Members can also win big by taking part in their own version of this competition, with those who demonstrate the most Master Scuba Diver rating growth with their students year-on-year in their region earning a free 2026 PADI Membership.

For more details on how to become a PADI Master Scuba Diver and enter the giveaway dive trip to Fiji, go to padi.com.