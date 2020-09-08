Wednesday, September 9, 2020
PADI Launches A Slew Of New eLearning Courses

PADI's eLearning Courses Now Available In Multiple Languages
With a lot of us still stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the folks at PADI recently launched a bunch of new eLearning courses.

The training agency has been able to transition several of its in-the-water dive courses to eLearning courses as a means of keeping people safe, busy and adventurous during these times.

As of September 1st, 2020, the new eLearning Courses include:

* Diver propulsion vehicle (DPV)
* Search & Recovery
* Boat
* Drift
* Wreck
* Night
* U/W Navigator
* Deep
* Peak Performance Buoyancy
* Equipment
* Dry suit

To learn more about all of PADI’s eLearning options, go to PADI.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

