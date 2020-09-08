PADI Launches A Slew Of New eLearning Courses

With a lot of us still stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the folks at PADI recently launched a bunch of new eLearning courses.

The training agency has been able to transition several of its in-the-water dive courses to eLearning courses as a means of keeping people safe, busy and adventurous during these times.

As of September 1st, 2020, the new eLearning Courses include:

* Diver propulsion vehicle (DPV)

* Search & Recovery

* Boat

* Drift

* Wreck

* Night

* U/W Navigator

* Deep

* Peak Performance Buoyancy

* Equipment

* Dry suit

To learn more about all of PADI’s eLearning options, go to PADI.com.