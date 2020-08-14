PADI Launches New Adventures App, Offers Weekly Dive Vacation Sweepstakes  

PADI has launched a new diving travel app and is giving away a bunch of prizes in a series of weekly individual sweepstakes through December 29th, 2020.

The new PADI Adventures app enables divers and non-divers alike to conveniently find and book diving or snorkeling activities online with PADI Dive Centers and Resorts near home and around the world. Users can enable notifications to receive information and recommendations about upcoming activities, trips or events with their favorite dive shop.

Available through the new PADI Adventures app, the Ultimate Dive Vacation Sweepstakes offers divers of any skill level a chance to win dive vacations in 2021 at PADI Dive Centers and Resorts around the world. Divers from eligible countries can enter by registering for the free app, or booking a dive, snorkel excursion or scuba course through the app.

Prizes include a seven-night stay at Barefoot Cay Resort in Honduras; seven nights at Papua Paradise Eco Resort in Indonesia; a two-night stay at W Maldives; and seven nights at Paradise Taveuni Resort in Fiji.

How to Enter:

Create a free account on the PADI Adventures App for iOS or Android , and opt-into the sweepstakes. You’ll be entered in the sweepstakes that accepts entries on the date you created the account.

or , and opt-into the sweepstakes. You’ll be entered in the sweepstakes that accepts entries on the date you created the account. After the creation of the account, each booking made for an activity taking place in 2020 and with a value greater than zero (a “Qualifying Booking”) gives additional entries in the sweepstakes that accepts entries on the date you made the booking.

You can also get additional free entries by entering the sweepstakes here.

For additional information and Ultimate Dive Vacation Sweepstakes rules, go to travel.padi.com.