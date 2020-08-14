Saturday, August 15, 2020
Diving Travel

PADI Launches New Adventures App, Offers Weekly Dive Vacation Sweepstakes  

John Liang
By John Liang

-

PADI Adventures App & Ultimate Dive Vacation Sweepstakes
PADI Adventures App & Ultimate Dive Vacation Sweepstakes

PADI has launched a new diving travel app and is giving away a bunch of prizes in a series of weekly individual sweepstakes through December 29th, 2020.

The new PADI Adventures app enables divers and non-divers alike to conveniently find and book diving or snorkeling activities online with PADI Dive Centers and Resorts near home and around the world. Users can enable notifications to receive information and recommendations about upcoming activities, trips or events with their favorite dive shop.

Available through the new PADI Adventures app, the Ultimate Dive Vacation Sweepstakes offers divers of any skill level a chance to win dive vacations in 2021 at PADI Dive Centers and Resorts around the world. Divers from eligible countries can enter by registering for the free app, or booking a dive, snorkel excursion or scuba course through the app.

Prizes include a seven-night stay at Barefoot Cay Resort in Honduras; seven nights at Papua Paradise Eco Resort in Indonesia; a two-night stay at W Maldives; and seven nights at Paradise Taveuni Resort in Fiji.

How to Enter:

  • Create a free account on the PADI Adventures App for iOS or Android, and opt-into the sweepstakes. You’ll be entered in the sweepstakes that accepts entries on the date you created the account.
  • After the creation of the account, each booking made for an activity taking place in 2020 and with a value greater than zero (a “Qualifying Booking”) gives additional entries in the sweepstakes that accepts entries on the date you made the booking.
  • You can also get additional free entries by entering the sweepstakes here.

For additional information and Ultimate Dive Vacation Sweepstakes rules, go to travel.padi.com.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

294,616FansLike
67,492FollowersFollow
2,439FollowersFollow
21,407FollowersFollow
25,263FollowersFollow
1,190SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US