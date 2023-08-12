PADI Teams Up With Ako’ako’a Foundation To Help Hawaii Dive Community

In response to the devastating wildfires in Maui, Hawaii this week, PADI has teamed up with the Ako’ako’a Foundation, creating a relief fund to directly assist members in Maui get back on their feet and in the water as soon as possible.

PADI Worldwide CEO and President Drew Richardson said:

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those who have been affected by this tragedy. United above and below the surface of our shared blue planet, we stand together with the dive community to provide strength and speed in recovery efforts.”

The Ako’ako’a Foundation is based in Kailua-Kona on the Big Island of Hawaii, whose passion and purpose is to unite the stakeholders of Hawaii’s nearshore marine environments and work together to create positive ocean change.

100% of all donations to this relief fund will be distributed directly to dive professionals in Hawaii in need of recovery from the devastating fires.

If you’re an individual or business in Hawaii who wishes to extend or receive support, contact PADI Regional Manager Kyle Ingram at kyle.ingram@padi.com.