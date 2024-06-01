Saturday, June 1, 2024
Unmissable Hot Deals on Luxury Dive Liveaboards from Pearl Fleet

Are you ready to embark on the ultimate diving adventure? Dive into luxury with Pearl Fleet’s exclusive hot deals, offering unforgettable experiences aboard the Black Pearl and White Pearl yachts. Explore the stunning underwater worlds of Palau and the Maldives with these fantastic offers!

Black Pearl Explorer Diving in Palau
Black Pearl Explorer Diving in Palau

Palau Black Pearl Offers

Set sail on the grandest yacht in Palau and enjoy a luxurious diving experience with top-notch amenities and professional dive guides. The Black Pearl promises an unforgettable journey for divers of all levels.

  • Dates:
    • 10th June – 17th June 2024 (7 Nights)
  • Highlights:
    • Full-board accommodation with three meals per day.
    • Free drinking water, coffee, and tea.
    • Two-way transfers between the hotel and Malakal Port.
    • Three guided dives per day, plus one night dive.
    • Complimentary Nitrox-filled diving tanks.
    • Beach BBQs and classic itineraries.
    • Palau Goods & Services Tax (PGST).
  • Prices:
    • You can book both dates from $3,393 USD / ~£2,682 GBP / ~€3,130 EUR
  • Find out more and book at pearlfleet.org/plan-your-trip
White Pearl Liveaboard from the Pearl Fleet
White Pearl Liveaboard from the Pearl Fleet

Maldives White Pearl Offers

Experience the epitome of luxury aboard the Maldives White Pearl. This newly built yacht features 13 luxurious suites and offers a perfect blend of comfort and adventure tailored for scuba diving enthusiasts.

  • Dates:
    • 13th July – 17th July 2024 (5 Nights)
    • 17th July – 21st July 2024 (5 Nights)
    • 7th August – 11th August 2024 (5 Nights)
    • 14th August – 18th August 2024 (5 Nights)
  • Highlights:
    • Large indoor dining area.
    • Free Nitrox cylinders and fast lifeboats.
    • Camera equipment stations.
    • Free Wifi
  • Prices:
    • Prices start from USD $1940 for the Best of Central Atolls (5 Days, 4 Nights).
  • Find out more and book at pearlfleet.org/plan-your-trip

Both the Black Pearl and White Pearl yachts provide an unparalleled luxury diving experience, offering the perfect escape for those looking to explore some of the world’s most breathtaking underwater sceneries. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers – book your dream dive vacation with Pearl Fleet today!

For more information and bookings, visit the Pearl Fleet website at pearlfleet.org/plan-your-trip.

Pearl Fleet
Pearl Fleethttp://www.pearlfleet.org
Where adventure meets luxury, Pearl Fleet Liveaboards transforms the sport of scuba diving into an extravagant escape. From purposefully-designed diving itineraries to high class amenities, our immersive getaways allow you to indulge in your passion as you journey to world-class diving destinations. In between dives, you will achieve ultimate relaxation where the days melt together as you enjoy breathtaking views, high quality meals, and the company of amazing people who share your love for diving. With unmatched luxury at sea, Pearl Fleet Liveaboards is the absolute best way to scuba dive.

