Unmissable Hot Deals on Luxury Dive Liveaboards from Pearl Fleet

Are you ready to embark on the ultimate diving adventure? Dive into luxury with Pearl Fleet’s exclusive hot deals, offering unforgettable experiences aboard the Black Pearl and White Pearl yachts. Explore the stunning underwater worlds of Palau and the Maldives with these fantastic offers!

Palau Black Pearl Offers

Set sail on the grandest yacht in Palau and enjoy a luxurious diving experience with top-notch amenities and professional dive guides. The Black Pearl promises an unforgettable journey for divers of all levels.

Dates: 10th June – 17th June 2024 (7 Nights)

Highlights: Full-board accommodation with three meals per day. Free drinking water, coffee, and tea. Two-way transfers between the hotel and Malakal Port. Three guided dives per day, plus one night dive. Complimentary Nitrox-filled diving tanks. Beach BBQs and classic itineraries. Palau Goods & Services Tax (PGST).

Prices: You can book both dates from $3,393 USD / ~£2,682 GBP / ~€3,130 EUR

Find out more and book at pearlfleet.org/plan-your-trip

Maldives White Pearl Offers

Experience the epitome of luxury aboard the Maldives White Pearl. This newly built yacht features 13 luxurious suites and offers a perfect blend of comfort and adventure tailored for scuba diving enthusiasts.

Dates: 13th July – 17th July 2024 (5 Nights) 17th July – 21st July 2024 (5 Nights) 7th August – 11th August 2024 (5 Nights) 14th August – 18th August 2024 (5 Nights)

Highlights: Large indoor dining area. Free Nitrox cylinders and fast lifeboats. Camera equipment stations. Free Wifi

Prices: Prices start from USD $1940 for the Best of Central Atolls (5 Days, 4 Nights).

Find out more and book at pearlfleet.org/plan-your-trip

Both the Black Pearl and White Pearl yachts provide an unparalleled luxury diving experience, offering the perfect escape for those looking to explore some of the world’s most breathtaking underwater sceneries. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers – book your dream dive vacation with Pearl Fleet today!

For more information and bookings, visit the Pearl Fleet website at pearlfleet.org/plan-your-trip.