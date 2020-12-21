Saturday, January 9, 2021
Ocean

Pixel Photographs Illustrate the Tragedy Facing Marine Animals

Pixel Photographs Illustrate the Tragedy Facing Marine Animals 1
By Sam Helmy

-

Pixel Photographs Illustrate the Tragedy Facing Marine Animals
Pixel Photographs Illustrate the Tragedy Facing Marine Animals

To illustrate the tragic loss of marine life and how few remain of several species, a new design series uses Pixel Photographs to highlight the problem.

Each poignant image is split in two: On the right side, the image is pixelated, with each pixel representing how many of the species are left. While on the left, you have the same image, with each image reflecting the number of hashtags the animals have received on Instagram.

The tragedy is self-evident, and while hashtags are easy to share and plentiful, the true numbers of these animals is far from abundant. The images serve as a reminder to us to take action to help protect these magnificent creatures.

You can find out more here.

Pixel Photographs Illustrate the Tragedy Facing Marine Animals 3
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life!

RELATED ARTICLES

Ocean

The Guy Harvey Foundation Supports The Fish Art Contest

Sam Helmy -
The Guy Harvey Foundation has renewed its support for The Wildlife Forever Fish Art Contest.
Read more
Ocean

Christmas Gifts That Support Coral Guardian

Sam Helmy -
Coral Guardian has announced a new coral adoption program to raise funds for its work.
Read more
Ocean

DAN Europe Cards Going Digital and Green

Sam Helmy -
The Divers Alert Network Europe has announced that it is going green and doing away with its plastic cards in favor of digital versions.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

306,716FansLike
72,569FollowersFollow
2,622FollowersFollow
21,376FollowersFollow
25,237FollowersFollow
1,234SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2021 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US