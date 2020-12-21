Pixel Photographs Illustrate the Tragedy Facing Marine Animals

To illustrate the tragic loss of marine life and how few remain of several species, a new design series uses Pixel Photographs to highlight the problem.

Each poignant image is split in two: On the right side, the image is pixelated, with each pixel representing how many of the species are left. While on the left, you have the same image, with each image reflecting the number of hashtags the animals have received on Instagram.

The tragedy is self-evident, and while hashtags are easy to share and plentiful, the true numbers of these animals is far from abundant. The images serve as a reminder to us to take action to help protect these magnificent creatures.

