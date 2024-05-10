Planetariums Invited To Show ‘Sounds Of The Ocean’ Film During World Oceans Week 2024

Embodied Sounds Inc., the company that produced the 360-degree immersive film “Sounds of the Ocean: A Mindful Underwater Journey,” is inviting planetariums to stream the movie during this year’s World Oceans Week.

The company is offering planetariums and full-dome theaters a one-week, free license to show the movie between June 3-10, 2024, presented in partnership with Oceanic Global and the United Nations Ocean Decade.

According to the Fulldome Database:

“World Oceans Week is an opportune time for planetariums to take on a meaningful role — educating and inspiring communities to build the link between astronomy and the ocean. People intrigued by Earth’s awe-inspiring oceans seem amazed to hear that our Blue Planet is just one among a magnificent family of ocean worlds and that all of Earth’s water comes from space.”

In exchange for the free license, the movie’s producers are calling on venues to donate at least 24% of ticket sales to an ocean or water conservation charity of their choice.

For more info, go to fddb.org.