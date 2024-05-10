Friday, May 10, 2024
Planetariums Invited To Show ‘Sounds Of The Ocean’ Film During World Oceans Week 2024

By John Liang

-

Sounds of the Ocean: A Mindful Underwater Journey

Embodied Sounds Inc., the company that produced the 360-degree immersive film “Sounds of the Ocean: A Mindful Underwater Journey,” is inviting planetariums to stream the movie during this year’s World Oceans Week.

The company is offering planetariums and full-dome theaters a one-week, free license to show the movie between June 3-10, 2024, presented in partnership with Oceanic Global and the United Nations Ocean Decade.

According to the Fulldome Database:

“World Oceans Week is an opportune time for planetariums to take on a meaningful role — educating and inspiring communities to build the link between astronomy and the ocean. People intrigued by Earth’s awe-inspiring oceans seem amazed to hear that our Blue Planet is just one among a magnificent family of ocean worlds and that all of Earth’s water comes from space.”

In exchange for the free license, the movie’s producers are calling on venues to donate at least 24% of ticket sales to an ocean or water conservation charity of their choice.

For more info, go to fddb.org.

‘Sounds of the Ocean: A Mindful Underwater Journey’
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

