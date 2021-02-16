Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Podcast: Explorer Ernst Van Der Poll On When a Right Whale Took Over His Elementary class

By Stephan Whelan

DBP - Season 2 Episode 1
The latest episode of the DeeperBlue Podcast is now available.  The 30-minute magazine-format podcast is your weekly guide to everything happening around the world… underwater.  Whether this is Scuba Diving, Freediving, Dive Travel, or Ocean Advocacy.

Listen Now: Web | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcast

Welcome back everyone, after a short break we’re pleased to be kicking off with episode one of Season 2 of the DeeperBlue podcast.

In this episode, you can look forward to…

  • The latest scuba diving, freediving, ocean, and diving travel news that has happened in the last week from around the world underwater
  • Then co-host Linden Wolbert talks to Ernst Van Der Poll – a Course Director, Explorer, and Environmentalist.  Ernst speaks openly about his first connection to the ocean, an experience that leads to a dynamic life and ultimately led to a moving experience with giant manta rays.
  • We then hear from Alex Finden, celebrated underwater cinematographer and co-founder of wildlife app and social network Mammalz who gives a top tip on how to capture epic underwater footage no matter your skill level
  • And then finally we hear from Brett Stanley on his Best Dive Ever.

You can find out more on our dedicated DeeperBlue Podcast site

Stephan Whelan
Stephan is the Founder of DeeperBlue.com. His passion for the underwater world started at 8 years-old with a try-dive in a hotel pool on holiday that soon formulated into a lifelong love affair with the oceans. In 1996 he set up DeeperBlue.com and helped grow the site to be one of the largest diving websites around today.

