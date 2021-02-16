Podcast: Explorer Ernst Van Der Poll On When a Right Whale Took Over His Elementary class

The latest episode of the DeeperBlue Podcast is now available. The 30-minute magazine-format podcast is your weekly guide to everything happening around the world… underwater. Whether this is Scuba Diving, Freediving, Dive Travel, or Ocean Advocacy.
Listen Now: Web | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcast
Welcome back everyone, after a short break we’re pleased to be kicking off with episode one of Season 2 of the DeeperBlue podcast.
In this episode, you can look forward to…
- The latest scuba diving, freediving, ocean, and diving travel news that has happened in the last week from around the world underwater
- Then co-host Linden Wolbert talks to Ernst Van Der Poll – a Course Director, Explorer, and Environmentalist. Ernst speaks openly about his first connection to the ocean, an experience that leads to a dynamic life and ultimately led to a moving experience with giant manta rays.
- We then hear from Alex Finden, celebrated underwater cinematographer and co-founder of wildlife app and social network Mammalz who gives a top tip on how to capture epic underwater footage no matter your skill level
- And then finally we hear from Brett Stanley on his Best Dive Ever.
You can find out more on our dedicated DeeperBlue Podcast site
Don’t forget to give us a 5-star rating, leave a review, and tell your friends about us – every share and like really makes a difference.