Podcast: Explorer Ernst Van Der Poll On When a Right Whale Took Over His Elementary class

The latest episode of the DeeperBlue Podcast is now available. The 30-minute magazine-format podcast is your weekly guide to everything happening around the world… underwater. Whether this is Scuba Diving, Freediving, Dive Travel, or Ocean Advocacy.

Welcome back everyone, after a short break we’re pleased to be kicking off with episode one of Season 2 of the DeeperBlue podcast.

In this episode, you can look forward to…

The latest scuba diving, freediving, ocean, and diving travel news that has happened in the last week from around the world underwater

Then co-host Linden Wolbert talks to Ernst Van Der Poll – a Course Director, Explorer, and Environmentalist. Ernst speaks openly about his first connection to the ocean, an experience that leads to a dynamic life and ultimately led to a moving experience with giant manta rays.

We then hear from Alex Finden, celebrated underwater cinematographer and co-founder of wildlife app and social network Mammalz who gives a top tip on how to capture epic underwater footage no matter your skill level

And then finally we hear from Brett Stanley on his Best Dive Ever.

