PSS Announces New Instructor Incentives

Professional Scuba Schools has announced a new set of incentives for instructors.

From October 1st to December 31, 2023, any instructor completing a PSS crossover will receive six Open Water or Advanced Open Water EVOs to use in their training programs. The complimentary EVOs, are valued at $200/~€190 and would give any newly crossing-over instructor a great boost to their teaching career.

The EVO training system is a comprehensive diver training platform that manages every aspect of the course, from materials, records, certification, and more.

Candidates interested in crossing over can complete the registration here, and select DEMA. Then a PSS Course Director will be in touch to plan the next steps in the crossover.