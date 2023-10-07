Saturday, October 7, 2023
PSS Announces New Instructor Incentives

By Sam Helmy

-

PSS Snorkeling Guide Now Available In North America

Professional Scuba Schools has announced a new set of incentives for instructors.

From October 1st to December 31, 2023, any instructor completing a PSS crossover will receive six Open Water or Advanced Open Water EVOs to use in their training programs. The complimentary EVOs, are valued at $200/~€190 and would give any newly crossing-over instructor a great boost to their teaching career.

The EVO training system is a comprehensive diver training platform that manages every aspect of the course, from materials, records, certification, and more.

Candidates interested in crossing over can complete the registration here, and select DEMA. Then a PSS Course Director will be in touch to plan the next steps in the crossover.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

