Receive a Free Octopus When You Purchase A SCUBAPRO Regulator

SCUBAPRO has announced a promotion giving you a free octopus when you purchase a new regulator system.

The promotion is valid for purchases through December 31, 2023, or when stocks run out.

The model of octopus you receive will depend on the model of the regulator purchased, and the promotion may not be available in all regions, so you’ll need to check with your local dealer.

Receive a free R105 octopus with the following regulator purchases:

MK25 EVO / S600

MK17 EVO / S600

MK25 EVO / G260

MK19 EVO / G260

MK19 EVO BT / G260 Carbon BT

MK25 EVO BT / G260 Carbon BT

Receive a free S270 octopus with the following regulator purchases:

MK25 EVO / D420

MK19 EVO / D420

M25 EVO / S620 TI

MK19 EVO / S620TI

You can find out more here.