Monday, November 27, 2023
Scuba Diving

Receive a Free Octopus When You Purchase A SCUBAPRO Regulator

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Scubapro carbon fiber regulator.
Scubapro carbon fiber regulator.

SCUBAPRO has announced a promotion giving you a free octopus when you purchase a new regulator system.

The promotion is valid for purchases through December 31, 2023, or when stocks run out.

The model of octopus you receive will depend on the model of the regulator purchased, and the promotion may not be available in all regions, so you’ll need to check with your local dealer.

Receive a free R105 octopus with the following regulator purchases:

  • MK25 EVO / S600
  • MK17 EVO / S600
  • MK25 EVO / G260
  • MK19 EVO / G260
  • MK19 EVO BT / G260 Carbon BT
  • MK25 EVO BT / G260 Carbon BT

Receive a free S270 octopus with the following regulator purchases:

  • MK25 EVO / D420
  • MK19 EVO / D420
  • M25 EVO / S620 TI
  • MK19 EVO / S620TI

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

