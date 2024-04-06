Saturday, April 6, 2024
Reef Renewal Foundation Curacao Receives New Donations

Dive Curacao (Photo by Frank Do)
Dive Curacao (Photo by Frank Do)

The Reef Renewal Foundation Curacao (RRFC) has announced that it has received further donations, enabling it to continue its mission and outplant corals.

The donations were from MCB Bank and Kooyman and will support the foundation’s coral conservation efforts.

Commenting on the donation, Tripp Funderburk, the manager of the Reef Renewal Foundation Curacao, stated:

“We are grateful for the support of Kooyman and MCB Bank, two of Curacao’s most important business leaders. Their donations will help us to continue our important work to protect and restore Curacao’s coral reefs. Coral reefs are essential to the health of our oceans and our planet, and we are committed to doing everything we can to conserve them.”

While Michael de Sola, the Managing Director of Maduro & Curiel’s Bank, added:

“MCB Bank is committed to supporting the sustainable development of Curacao…We believe that RRFC’s work to conserve and outplant endangered corals is important to the protection and restoration of Curacao’s treasured coral reefs. MCB has sponsored this important project since 2017 we are proud to announce we will continue our sponsorship for two more years.”

Meanwhile, Jill Lieuw-Sjong, a spokesperson for Kooyman, added:

“We are proud to support RRFC’s work to conserve and outplant endangered corals back onto Curacao’s reefs…Healthy coral reefs are essential for Curaçao’s environmental, and economic well-being, and we are committed to helping to protect them.”

You can find out more and donate here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

