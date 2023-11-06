Reef Rescue Network & PADI Team Up To Create Change

PADI and the Reef Rescue Network have announced a collaboration to create more Ocean Torchbearers to create a positive change in the Bahamas.

The effort also includes nine other partners.

The project aims to build on the great work of the Reef Rescue Network in the area. The network has already set up 50 coral nurseries across 11 islands, including The Bahamas, St. Lucia and Aruba.

To support the program, a joint campaign called “Coral is Calling” has been launched. The campaign will have three winners who will receive a trip to the Bahamas and get hands-on experience in a citizen science program.

The competition dates are from October 25 – November 24, 2023, and is open to residents of Canada and the United States.

According to Julie Anderson, the Senior Director Brand and Media for PADI Worldwide:

“The health of coral reefs is vital for supporting the marine ecosystem and all other life that calls the Caribbean home. Partnering with the Reef Rescue Network will help teach all ocean advocates how to protect and preserve coral reefs, whether that be everyday lifestyle choices or taking part in citizen science initiatives.”

While PADI Course Director and Director of the Reef Rescue Network Hayley-Jo Carr stated:

“Coral reefs are suffering more than ever – from disease to warming ocean temperatures. We need scuba divers to take positive action to help restore these precious ecosystems and the incredible marine life that live within. By visiting a Reef Rescue Network coral nursery divers can help with maintenance and plant nursery reared corals back onto local reefs to help bolster coral populations and increase coral reefs resilience to the future challenges they face.”

You can enter the competition here.