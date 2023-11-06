Monday, November 6, 2023
Ocean

Reef Rescue Network & PADI Team Up To Create Change

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Francesca Virdis assesses coral settlement on larval substrates in RRFB’s floating larvae nursery. (Photo Credit: Lorenzo Mittiga)
Francesca Virdis assesses coral settlement on larval substrates in RRFB’s floating larvae nursery. (Photo Credit: Lorenzo Mittiga)

PADI and the Reef Rescue Network have announced a collaboration to create more Ocean Torchbearers to create a positive change in the Bahamas.

The effort also includes nine other partners.

The project aims to build on the great work of the Reef Rescue Network in the area. The network has already set up 50 coral nurseries across 11 islands, including The Bahamas, St. Lucia and Aruba.

To support the program, a joint campaign called “Coral is Calling” has been launched. The campaign will have three winners who will receive a trip to the Bahamas and get hands-on experience in a citizen science program.

The competition dates are from October 25 – November 24, 2023, and is open to residents of Canada and the United States.

According to Julie Anderson, the Senior Director Brand and Media for PADI Worldwide:

“The health of coral reefs is vital for supporting the marine ecosystem and all other life that calls the Caribbean home. Partnering with the Reef Rescue Network will help teach all ocean advocates how to protect and preserve coral reefs, whether that be everyday lifestyle choices or taking part in citizen science initiatives.”

While PADI Course Director and Director of the Reef Rescue Network Hayley-Jo Carr stated:

“Coral reefs are suffering more than ever – from disease to warming ocean temperatures. We need scuba divers to take positive action to help restore these precious ecosystems and the incredible marine life that live within. By visiting a Reef Rescue Network coral nursery divers can help with maintenance and plant nursery reared corals back onto local reefs to help bolster coral populations and increase coral reefs resilience to the future challenges they face.”

You can enter the competition here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
101,132FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US