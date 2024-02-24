Release Dates For Two New Underwater Video Games Announced

The release dates for two new video games set underwater — “Endless Ocean: Luminous” and “Another Crab’s Treasure” — were announced this past week during a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase livestream.

‘Endless Ocean: Luminous’

“Endless Ocean: Luminous” is a scuba diving game where the player plunges into the “Veiled Sea,” an unexplored region that changes with every dive, according to Nintendo:

“Encounter and learn about over 500 species of marine life—some of which are presumed extinct, or even mythical!”

Players with a Nintendo Switch Online membership will be able to explore with up to 30 other people online. The game is a sequel to an older version that was available on the Nintendo Wii.

“Endless Ocean: Luminous” releases on May 2, 2024 for US$49.99 (~€46.16), and pre-orders are open now.

‘Another Crab’s Treasure’

The Nintendo Direct also showcased another underwater game, “Another Crab’s Treasure,” developed by Aggro Crab.

According to the game description:

“Another Crab’s Treasure is a soulslike adventure set in a crumbling underwater world plagued by a mysterious curse. As Kril the hermit crab, you’ll need to wear the trash around you as shells to withstand attacks from enemies many times your size. Embark on an epic treasure hunt to buy back your repossessed shell, and discover the dark secrets behind the polluted ocean.”

The game — whose price hasn’t been released yet — comes out on Nintendo Switch on April 25, 2024, and will be available later on Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S as well as Xbox Game Pass.

Check out the trailers for both games below.