The Quest, the last vessel famed Antarctic explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton ever sailed on, has been found off the Canadian coast of Labrador by a Royal Canadian Geographical Society-led expedition.

Shackleton died onboard the Quest while on his way back to another Antarctic expedition in 1922.

The ship itself went on to serve in the Royal Canadian Navy during World War II, along with a myriad of other Arctic expeditions, before sinking in 1962.

Check out the full story at Canadian Geographic.