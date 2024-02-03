Saturday, February 3, 2024
Ocean

Researchers Quantify The Number Of Hooked Tarpon Eaten By Hammerheads

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Changing Seas: Experts study bonefish, tarpon and permit, the fishes coveted by fly anglers on the flats.
Changing Seas: Experts study bonefish, tarpon and permit, the fishes coveted by fly anglers on the flats.

Scientists have unveiled the results of some groundbreaking research to determine the percentage of Atlantic tarpon that hammerhead sharks take when hooked on a line.

The research finally quantified the depredation rate and was conducted at one of the prime tarpon fishing spots, Bahia Honda, in the Florida Keys.

The scientists found that the hammerhead takes 15.3% of all Atlantic tarpon hooked on a line that is fought for more than five minutes. While some see the rise as a sign the ecosystem is unbalanced, most researchers see it as a sign that the number of sharks is finally stabilizing after decades of conservation efforts. Also, as fishing becomes more popular, the likelihood of human-fish-shark encounters greatly increases.

According to Grace Casselberry, the study’s lead author and postdoctoral researcher at UMass Amherst:

“I sat in that chair for two months…watching all day long through binoculars and a camera with a long lens as people fished. Every time someone hooked tarpon, I recorded the time of day, the current, whether the tide was going in or out, which boats were fishing, how many anglers were in the area, how long it took them to bring the tarpon to their boat and whether or not a hammerhead ate the fish. I saw a total of 394 tarpon hooked.”

On the other hand, Andy Danylchuk, the study senior author and professor of fish conservation at UMass Amherst, added:

“Bahia Honda has most likely been a place where sharks and tarpon have congregated for a very long time. If there was less depredation in recent memory, that is likely due to the fact that the population of great hammerheads was dangerously low. There are more sharks in the water and also more hooks in the water…which is the perfect recipe for more shark-fish-human encounters. There’s some evidence that the hammerheads are pregnant females…and if they are culled, it could decimate their numbers.” 

You can find the original research here.

Sourcenewswise.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
104,427FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
12,900FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US