Friday, September 5, 2025
Ocean

Robotic ‘Cyborg’ Jellyfish Could Hold The Key To Ocean Exploration

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

‘Cyborg Jellyfish’ Could Aid in Deep-Sea Research, Inspire Next-Gen Underwater Vehicles (Image Credit: Glenn Asakawa)
‘Cyborg Jellyfish’ Could Aid in Deep-Sea Research, Inspire Next-Gen Underwater Vehicles (Image Credit: Glenn Asakawa)

Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder have successfully created a cyborg moon jellyfish that could revolutionize the way we explore and monitor the ocean.

UC Boulder engineer Nicole Xu, who leads the work, has been able to create steerable, biohybrid moon jellyfish that are fitted with microelectronic “pacemakers” that trigger their natural swim muscles, guiding them toward remote or deep-sea regions that are otherwise costly or impossible to reach.

As a result, these cyborg jellies promise a low-impact platform for sensing temperature, pH, and other environmental data as climate change drives warming and acidification in our oceans.

Moon jellyfish are among Earth’s most energy-efficient swimmers. They have remained unchanged for over 500 million years. Lacking brains, spinal cords or pain receptors, they rely on overlapping nerve nets and gentle pulsing motions to forage on zooplankton and small fish. Moon jellyfish inhabit coastal waters worldwide and can even be found in extreme depths such as the Mariana Trench.

Consequently, this makes them the ideal bio-probe.

Obviously, ethics play a crucial role in these experiments, and Xu monitors stress markers like excess mucus or halted reproduction. So far, none have been reported in her colonies, which are even home to developing polyps.

Commenting on the work, Xu, an assistant professor in UC Boulder’s Paul M. Rady Department of Mechanical Engineering, stated:

“Think of our device like a pacemaker on the heart. We’re stimulating the swim muscle by causing contractions and turning the animals toward a certain direction. There’s really something special about the way moon jellies swim. We want to unlock that to create more energy-efficient, next-generation underwater vehicles.

“It’s our responsibility as researchers to think about these ethical considerations up front.  But as far as we can tell, the jellyfish are doing well. They’re thriving.”

Sourcenewswise.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,991FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US