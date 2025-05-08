Rork Media Buys Scuba Show and California Diving News

Rork Media, the company that owns scuba diving media brands like Scuba Diver Magazine, Divernet.com and the GO Diving Show, announced this week it has bought the rights and assets of the California Diving News and Scuba Show in Long Beach, California.

Over the past 38 years, the Scuba Show has been a staple in the US dive industry calendar. Now, it joins Rork Media’s global event portfolio, which includes the GO Diving Show UK and recently launched GO Diving Show ANZ in Australia.

Combined, these three events attract more than 25,000 divers and feature over 500 exhibitors from around the world, connecting dive communities across continents.

As part of the purchase, California Diving News will have its format realigned to match Rork Media’s other publications, but will continue to serve the California diving community – and the broader US market – with a dedicated, region-specific magazine.

Additionally, Scuba Diver North America will tap into CDN’s existing distribution network and subscriber base, allowing Rork Media to introduce a two-tier advertising model.

Rork Media Publishing Director Ross Arnold said:

“As part of the acquisition, we’re thrilled to welcome Mark Young to the Rork Media team. Mark has spent the past decade growing the Scuba Show into the go-to event for divers in the US, and we’re excited for him to continue that legacy with us.

“His experience will be invaluable as we expand our presence in North America and continue to grow the Rork Media business globally.”

While Rork Media Editorial Director Mark Evans added:

“When Mark Young first approached us to discuss the future of the Scuba Show, we were honored he saw us as the right team to take on this consumer show stalwart, which celebrates its 38th anniversary in 2025. We look forward to working together to push the event to even-greater heights.”

According to Young:

“Since starting Dive Training and Dive Center Business magazines 34 years ago, I have been deep in the diving industry, and recently began thinking about whom to trust to continue Scuba Show and California Diving News. Ross Arnold and Mark Evans with Rork Media were a natural fit, with their global array of magazines, dive events, websites and YouTube Channel.

“As I saw the vision behind everything they are doing, and they talked of their plans to grow their value for the industry, I was compelled to open the dialogue which has led to their acquisition of Scuba Show and California Diving News.

“I will be proud to watch them expand Scuba Show and California Diving News beyond their current success, and look forward to continuing the journey with them.”