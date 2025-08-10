Sunday, August 10, 2025
RumPowered Research Expedition Saves Coral Reefs One Dive At A Time

Sam Helmy
Turks and Caicos Citizen Scientist Reef Restoration Work (Image credit: Explorer Ventures)
Divers aboard the Turks and Caicos Explorer II took part in an initiative in July to help protect the Turks and Caicos’s fragile marine reef ecosystem.

The RumPowered Research Expedition is a collaboration between the Turks and Caicos Reef Fund and the Explorer Ventures fleet. The effort brought together ocean advocates, scientists and seasoned dive instructors for a week-long deep dive into coral reef restoration and sustainability.

During the project, each day began with a shore-side briefing led by marine biologists, who introduced participants to local coral species, their unique growth forms as well as the telltale signs of bleaching or disease.

Then, armed with identification guides and waterproof data sheets, divers began surveying reef health, logging fish counts and flagging vulnerable colonies. Back on the Turks and Caicos Explorer II, interactive workshops taught the divers how to measure various water quality parameters that influence coral vitality, including:

  • Temperature.
  • Salinity.
  • pH.
By week’s end, participants had completed dozens of surveys, outplanted hundreds of coral fragments and built a strong network of like-minded people. Ultimately, this RumPowered Research Expedition provided an immersive educational experience for all participants.

Commenting on the initiative, Rachel Huber, the conservation lead for Explorer Ventures, stated:

“This expedition is just one example of how much can be accomplished when divers get involved and become citizen scientists. From the coral nursery to data collection, every participant left with new skills and a deeper connection to the ocean we all love.”

To support coral reef restoration in Turks and Caicos or learn more about the work of the Turks and Caicos Reef Fund, go to www.tcreef.org.

Turks and Caicos Citizen Scientist Reef Restoration Work (Image credit: Explorer Ventures)
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

