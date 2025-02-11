Scientists Find Scuba Divers Willing To Pay More To Dive Marine Protected Areas

Scientists have found that scuba divers are willing to pay more to seek adventure in Marine Protected Areas, estimating an additional US$2.7 billion/~€2.6 billion could be spent per year.

Over the past three years, PADI has been working with National Geographic Pristine Seas to help identify the positive effects of protecting scuba diving sites around the world – which was recently published in new peer-reviewed research.

PADI’s global membership of 6,600 dive centers and resorts in over 180 countries helped National Geographic Pristine Seas assemble a database that estimated the number of scuba dives annually, the extent to which protection would increase biomass and biodiversity in an area, and a scuba diver’s willingness to pay access fees to dive in MPAs.

As a result, the study found that more fully protected dive sites would generate an estimated $2.7 billion in additional income globally for the scuba diving industry, most of which would come from access fees paid by divers directly to local communities. This additional protection would also help regenerate marine ecosystems and a new long-term income source for these coastal economies.

According to Enric Sala, founder of National Geographic Pristine Seas:

“Bottom line, ocean protection benefits marine life, coastal communities and businesses. Protecting diving sites from fishing and other damaging activities can generate new streams of income and benefit more people. It’s increasingly clear that efforts to protect 30% of the ocean by 2030 are even more beneficial than we thought.”

In 2022, PADI launched an ambitious new initiative to establish the world’s largest network of conservation sites aimed at protecting ocean habitats and species threatened with extinction. Supported by Blancpain, founding partner of PADI’s MPA Program, the Adopt The Blue program activates a global network of dive sites across the planet to establish more Marine Protected Areas to regenerate local economies and coastlines.

PADI President & CEO Drew Richardson said:

“By PADI joining forces with like-minded global partners such as National Geographic Pristine Seas, we will exponentially increase our positive impact for saving the ocean. “With more marine protected areas, we can reinvigorate the diver experience and regenerate hope for the ocean; and with that comes more people who are inspired to explore the ocean and become Torchbearers to further advocate for safeguarding its future.”

Reniel Cabral, a senior lecturer at James Cook University and the study’s lead author, said:

“If you protect a marine area, more recreational divers will show up and they’ll pay more for the privilege of seeing sensational underwater life. Communities and businesses are leaving money on the table by overlooking the benefits of marine sanctuaries.”

Other key findings from the most recent study include:

Some 33 million dives take place in the ocean each year, but only 15% of dive sites are fully protected from fishing and other destructive activities

More MPAs estimated to increase the number of dives annually by 32% (10 million + more per year)

Egypt, Thailand, and the US host the most scuba diving annually (est. USD 3 million annually)

Indonesia, Egypt, and Australia host the most dives within MPA borders annually

The Philippines, the US, and Indonesia would benefit the most economically from designating sanctuaries in popular diving spots.

The Global South — host to some 62% of recreational dives — is poised to gain the most.

For more info on how PADI advocates for the establishment of more MPAs, go to padi.com.