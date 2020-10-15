Thursday, October 15, 2020
Ocean

Scientists: Great Barrier Reef Has Lost More Than Half Its Corals

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Coral sand cay on Great Barrier Reef, Queensland, Australia
Coral sand cay on Great Barrier Reef, Queensland, Australia

Scientists in Australia have found that more than half the corals on the Great Barrier Reef have been lost since 1995.

Lead author Dr. Andy Dietzel, from the ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies in Queensland, says while there are numerous studies over centuries on the changes in the structure of populations of humans — or, in the natural world, trees — there still isn’t the equivalent information on the changes in coral populations:

“We measured changes in colony sizes because population studies are important for understanding demography and the corals’ capacity to breed.”

He and his co-authors assessed coral communities and their colony size along the length of the Great Barrier Reef between 1995 and 2017. Their results show a depletion of coral populations.

According to co-author Prof. Terry Hughes:

“The decline occurred in both shallow and deeper water, and across virtually all species — but especially in branching and table-shaped corals. These were the worst affected by record-breaking temperatures that triggered mass bleaching in 2016 and 2017.”

The branching and table-shaped corals provide the structures important for reef inhabitants such as fish. The loss of these corals means a loss of habitat, which in turn diminishes fish abundance and the productivity of coral reef fisheries.

Dietzel says one of the major implications of coral size is its effect on survival and breeding:

“A vibrant coral population has millions of small, baby corals, as well as many large ones — the big mamas who produce most of the larvae. Our results show the ability of the Great Barrier Reef to recover — its resilience — is compromised compared to the past, because there are fewer babies, and fewer large breeding adults.”

The authors of the study say better data on the demographic trends of corals is urgently needed.

According to Dietzel:

“If we want to understand how coral populations are changing and whether or not they can recover between disturbances, we need more detailed demographic data: on recruitment, on reproduction and on colony size structure.”

Hughes added:

“We used to think the Great Barrier Reef is protected by its sheer size — but our results show that even the world’s largest and relatively well-protected reef system is increasingly compromised and in decline.”

The study found that climate change is driving an increase in the frequency of reef disturbances such as marine heat waves. The study records steeper deteriorations of coral colonies in the Northern and Central Great Barrier Reef after the mass coral bleaching events in 2016 and 2017. And the southern part of the reef was also exposed to record-breaking temperatures in early 2020.

The authors conclude:

“There is no time to lose — we must sharply decrease greenhouse gas emissions ASAP.”

Check out an abstract of the report here.

John Liang
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

0FansLike
70,104FollowersFollow
2,527FollowersFollow
20,631FollowersFollow
25,235FollowersFollow
1,212SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2020 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US