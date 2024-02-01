Scientists Reveal Photos Of Baby Great White Shark

Scientists have historically had very little data about Great White sharks when they’re young, which is why recently released photos of a baby Great White are such a big deal.

Scientists were able to capture aerial drone footage of a baby Great White with some interesting characteristics, namely a “white film” being sloughed off the shark’s body.

The photos were released in the journal “Environmental Biology of Fishes,” in which scientists postulate the white film could have two possibilities:

“this is a newly born white shark with intrauterine substances still adhered to its body, or “this white shark has an unknown skin disorder resulting in shedding, discharge, or possibly a microbial growth over the dermal layer.”

If the shark that was photographed was indeed a newborn one, “this demonstrates the critical importance of this area in Southern California to Eastern Pacific white sharks,” the scientists write.

While Great White sharks are “highly protected off California,” scientists note these apex predators are on occasion caught and released by fishermen and some may still have hooks embedded in them.

“Therefore, more effort and stricter management might be required to protect not only this area but the entire coastline extending down to Baja California as well for white shark conservation.”

Check out the full report here.