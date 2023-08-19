Scuba4Good and BLU3 Team Up To Support Adaptive Diving

Scuba4Good and BLU3 have teamed up at an event aimed at unlocking the underwater world to more people than ever before, including adaptive divers, veterans and many more.

BLU3 is an industry leader in portable tankless technology, which allows individuals to snorkel and dive, exploring the ocean without the need for cumbersome traditional scuba gear.

Both organizations view the new tankless technology as a new frontier in the diving world that will open up our oceans to more people than ever before.

You can find out more information here.