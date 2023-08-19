Saturday, August 19, 2023
Scuba4Good and BLU3 Team Up To Support Adaptive Diving

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Scuba4Good and BLU3 have teamed up at an event aimed at unlocking the underwater world to more people than ever before, including adaptive divers, veterans and many more.

BLU3 is an industry leader in portable tankless technology, which allows individuals to snorkel and dive, exploring the ocean without the need for cumbersome traditional scuba gear.

Both organizations view the new tankless technology as a new frontier in the diving world that will open up our oceans to more people than ever before.

You can find out more information here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

;

