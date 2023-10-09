Monday, October 9, 2023
Scubapro Announces The Launch Of The Luna 2.0 Dive Computer

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy

Scubapro Luna 2.0 Wrist Dive Computer
Scubapro has announced the launch of its Luna 2.0 dive computer.

The new computer is designed for new and casual recreational divers and is available in two models, the Luna 2.0 and the Luna 2.0 AI with wireless integration.

Features of the Luna 2.0 include:

  • Performance depth rated to 120m/394 feet.
  • Large wide-screen display for ease of reading.
  • Black and white matrix segment LCD for optimum visibility in all conditions.
  • Nitrox from 21% to 50%.
  • Three selectable gases for open circuit diving.
  • Three modes: scuba, apnea, and gauge.
  • Simple, intuitive two-button interface for ease of menu navigation.
  • Predictive Multi-Gas Buehlmann ZH-L16 ADT MB PMG or ZH-L16 plus Gradient Factors.
  • Optional integrated heart rate and skin temperature monitor for the Luna 2.0 AI.
  • Choice of soft silicone strap or 3 bungee mounts for ease of wearing.

The Luna 2.0 retails for US$510/~£418/~€482.

You can find out more here.

