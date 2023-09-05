Scubapro Launches The New Galileo G3 Dive Computer.

Scubapro has announced the launch of the new Galileo G3 dive computer.

The new watch-style computer features cutting-edge technology and performance in a classic style time-peice look. Features of the new Galileo G3 include:

Full-color TFT LCD.

Rotating Bezel with luminescent material.

Four buttons for easy use and function accessibility.

Two algorithms, Predictive Multi-Gas Bu?hlmann ZHL-16 ADT MB PMG or ZHL-16 GF (Gradient Factors).

Three modes: scuba, free diving, and gauge.

Four scuba diving modes: PMG, Trimix, CCR, and Sidemount.

3D Digital tilt compass.

Wireless air-integrated tank pressure monitors.

Bluetooth connectivity to download dive data to iOS, Android, Mac and PC devices.

The new Galileo G3 retails for US$1,650/~€1,327/~£1,305.

