Scubapro Launches The New Galileo G3 Dive Computer.

Scubapro has announced the launch of the new Galileo G3 dive computer.
The new watch-style computer features cutting-edge technology and performance in a classic style time-peice look. Features of the new Galileo G3 include:
- Full-color TFT LCD.
- Rotating Bezel with luminescent material.
- Four buttons for easy use and function accessibility.
- Two algorithms, Predictive Multi-Gas Bu?hlmann ZHL-16 ADT MB PMG or ZHL-16 GF (Gradient Factors).
- Three modes: scuba, free diving, and gauge.
- Four scuba diving modes: PMG, Trimix, CCR, and Sidemount.
- 3D Digital tilt compass.
- Wireless air-integrated tank pressure monitors.
- Bluetooth connectivity to download dive data to iOS, Android, Mac and PC devices.
The new Galileo G3 retails for US$1,650/~€1,327/~£1,305.
You can find out more information here.