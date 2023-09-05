Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Scubapro Launches The New Galileo G3 Dive Computer.

By Sam Helmy

Galileo 3 (G3) Wrist Dive Computer
Scubapro has announced the launch of the new Galileo G3 dive computer.

The new watch-style computer features cutting-edge technology and performance in a classic style time-peice look. Features of the new Galileo G3 include:

  • Full-color TFT LCD.
  • Rotating Bezel with luminescent material.
  • Four buttons for easy use and function accessibility.
  • Two algorithms, Predictive Multi-Gas Bu?hlmann ZHL-16 ADT MB PMG or ZHL-16 GF (Gradient Factors).
  • Three modes: scuba, free diving, and gauge.
  • Four scuba diving modes: PMG, Trimix, CCR, and Sidemount.
  • 3D Digital tilt compass.
  • Wireless air-integrated tank pressure monitors.
  • Bluetooth connectivity to download dive data to iOS, Android, Mac and PC devices.

The new Galileo G3 retails for US$1,650/~€1,327/~£1,305.

You can find out more information here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

