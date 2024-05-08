Sea Shepherd Unveils New ‘Fit For The Ocean’ Fundraiser Challenge

Sea Shepherd has unveiled a new fitness challenge combined as a fundraiser for ocean activism.

The 2024 Fit for the Ocean Challenge will help raise funds and awareness for Sea Shepherd’s ocean advocacy campaigns.

From May 25th to June 8th, participants can do the following:

“Choose an activity to complete during the two-week challenge: running or hiking 20k, biking 40k, swimming 10k, or kayaking 15k.

“Set up your own fundraising page here in just a few minutes to receive your personal fundraising challenge link to share with family, friends, and colleagues.

“Track your progress on the free Kamoot website (be sure to follow Sea Shepherd once you’ve created your account).

“Share your challenge updates and photos far and wide to make the biggest impact, being sure to use the tag #fitfortheocean on Instagram so you can be entered into the prize drawings!”

Sea Shepherd is also offering special prizes throughout the challenge from Nelo Kayak, GoPro, Iron Roots, Repeat Audio, Waterhaul, Rapanui, Teemill, Barebarics, Zirkulu, Change Now, La Virgule, See2Sea and Dashel.

For more info, go to seashepherdglobal.org.