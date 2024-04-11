Seafood Alliance Urges Eradication Of Forced Labor in Seafood Industry

In the wake of new investigations uncovering forced labor in the seafood sector in India, China, and North Korea, an industry group is urging supermarkets, restaurants and other businesses to accelerate efforts to eradicate human and labor rights abuses from their supply chains.

To aid companies in initiating or expediting their efforts, the Conservation Alliance for Seafood Solutions today introduced a set of guidelines, measures and resources to address the well-being of both people and the planet.

Released in advance of the world’s largest seafood industry gathering, the April 23-25 Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona, the “Guidance for Companies on Environmentally and Socially Responsible Seafood” marks the first time that the 16-year-old alliance is calling on the industry to prioritize the “human factor” across its supply chains, including ensuring fair wages, safe and humane working conditions, and equitable opportunities for workers.

According to Ryan Bigelow, project director for the alliance:

“The latest human and labor rights investigations confirm that the industry is facing a sea change. While progress is being made, it’s clear that it’s time for the industry to meet this issue with the urgency it deserves. Prioritizing human rights alongside conservation is not just the right thing to do; it’s the best thing companies can do to future-proof their businesses from consumer backlash and reputational damage.”

Bigelow added:

“Companies of all sizes – from mass market retailers to family-owned sushi restaurants – have the power to apply pressure on suppliers, spur reforms, and create new markets, models, and supply chains that safeguard workers and the environment.”

Founded in 2008, the alliance represents more than 150 seafood enterprises like Bumble Bee and Nestle Purina, NGOs as well as environment and human rights experts across 30 countries. In North America, over 20 of the top 25 retailers, including Costco, Kroger, Target and Aldi have sustainable seafood partnerships with non-profits within the alliance.

Check out the guidance here.