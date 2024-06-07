SeaLife Introduces Its New SportDiver Ultra Housing

SeaLife has announced the launch of the new SportDiver Ultra housing for your mobile phone.

The new housing allows you to take your phone with its powerful camera diving, ensuring some stunning underwater images. Features of the new robust housing include:

Depth rated to 40m/130ft.

Made from stainless steel, aluminum, optical grade glass, and Premium polycarbonate.

Near-neutral buoyancy in the water, depending on the phone model inside.

Ergonomic design and easy to use.

Complimentary SportDiver Camera app for Android and iOS.

Bluetooth technology to connect to the phone’s controls.

Powered by two AAA batteries, with a duration of over 50 hours.

Compatible with a host of SeaLife camera accessories.

The SportDiver Ultra housing retails for US$349/~€322/~£275.

You can find if your phone model fits here, and more information here.