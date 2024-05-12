Ocean Conservancy’s Annual Photo Contest Now Open

This year’s Ocean Conservancy Photo Contest is now live and accepting entries.

The competition has three categories:

Human Impact: highlights how humans are impacting the ocean, whether positively or negatively.

highlights how humans are impacting the ocean, whether positively or negatively. Marine Wildlife: the ocean and its inhabitants make for the perfect photo model for this category.

the ocean and its inhabitants make for the perfect photo model for this category. Spectacular Seascapes: Images from sunsets and reefs. This category is for jaw-dropping images of the planet’s oceans.

This year, four prizes are on offer: one US$300 (~€278) prize for each category and a $1,500 (~€1,392) Judge’s prize. The image will also be featured on the Ocean Conservancy 2026 calendar. However, category winners may also be selected to appear in the calendar.

The entry submission deadline is May 28, 2024. The public will vote for their favorite images from the following May 29 through June 6, 2024.

The competition winners will be announced on June 26, 2024.

You can submit your entry here.