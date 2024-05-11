Underwater Photography Once Again A Category In Close-Up Photographer Of The Year Contest

The sixth edition of the Close-Up Photographer of the Year competition will once again have an underwater category.
The aim of the annual competition is to reveal the hidden wonders of the world through close-up, macro and micro photography.
In addition to underwater, the 10 other categories include:
- Animals (supported by Affinity Photo)
- Insects (supported by Nikon)
- Invertebrate Portrait (supported by Zerene Stacker)
- Butterflies & Dragonflies
- Arachnids
- Plants
- Fungi & Slime Moulds
- Intimate Landscape (supported by FRAMES)
- Studio Art (supported by Retouch4me)
- Young CUPOTY (supported by SIGMA UK) for entrants aged 17 or under.
The final deadline for submissions is July 14th, 2024, while the early bird deadline (save 10% on the entry fee) is on May 31, 2024.
The top prize gets £2,500 (~US$3,131/~€2,906) cash, a trophy along with a universal license for all three Affinity apps.
The total prize fund for this year has been boosted to almost £9,000 (~US$11,272/~€10,460), with each category winner taking home £250 (~US$313/~€291), plus a universal license for all three Affinity apps (Photo, Designer + Publisher) for macOS, Windows and iPadOS.
The Young Close-up Photographer of the Year will receive a SIGMA 105mm F2.8 DG DN MACRO Art lens, a universal license for all three Affinity apps and a trophy.
Software creator Retouch4me will award a Dust, Color Match and Portrait Volumes plug-in to the first-, second- and third-placed photographers in the new Studio Art category. A subscription to FRAMES magazine and community will go to the Intimate Landscape winner.
The Top 100 images selected by an expert jury will appear in the winners’ gallery as a permanent exhibition on the CUPOTY website. The judging panel for CUPOTY 6 (so far) includes world-class photographers, magazine journalists, conservationists and authors: Karine Aigner, Nigel Atherton, Sue Bishop, Tracy Calder, Jaime Culebras, Matt Doogue, Guy Edwardes, Wim van Egmond, Tom Gilks, Viktoria Haack, Brendan “Cygnus” James, David Maitland, Bart “@insectguru” Somers, Georgina Steytler, Rachael Talibart, Tomasz Trzebiatowski and Keith Wilson.
To enter, go to cupoty.com.
(Featured Image © Liang Fu | cupoty.com)