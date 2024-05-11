Saturday, May 11, 2024
Underwater Photography Once Again A Category In Close-Up Photographer Of The Year Contest

By John Liang

Close-Up Photographer of the Year Contest (Image Credit: © Liang Fu | cupoty.com)
The sixth edition of the Close-Up Photographer of the Year competition will once again have an underwater category.

The aim of the annual competition is to reveal the hidden wonders of the world through close-up, macro and micro photography.

In addition to underwater, the 10 other categories include:

  • Animals (supported by Affinity Photo)
  • Insects (supported by Nikon)
  • Invertebrate Portrait (supported by Zerene Stacker)
  • Butterflies & Dragonflies
  • Arachnids
  • Plants
  • Fungi & Slime Moulds
  • Intimate Landscape (supported by FRAMES)
  • Studio Art (supported by Retouch4me)
  • Young CUPOTY (supported by SIGMA UK) for entrants aged 17 or under.

The final deadline for submissions is July 14th, 2024, while the early bird deadline (save 10% on the entry fee) is on May 31, 2024.

The top prize gets £2,500 (~US$3,131/~€2,906) cash, a trophy along with a universal license for all three Affinity apps.

The total prize fund for this year has been boosted to almost £9,000 (~US$11,272/~€10,460), with each category winner taking home £250 (~US$313/~€291), plus a universal license for all three Affinity apps (Photo, Designer + Publisher) for macOS, Windows and iPadOS.

The Young Close-up Photographer of the Year will receive a SIGMA 105mm F2.8 DG DN MACRO Art lens, a universal license for all three Affinity apps and a trophy.

Software creator Retouch4me will award a Dust, Color Match and Portrait Volumes plug-in to the first-, second- and third-placed photographers in the new Studio Art category. A subscription to FRAMES magazine and community will go to the Intimate Landscape winner.

The Top 100 images selected by an expert jury will appear in the winners’ gallery as a permanent exhibition on the CUPOTY website. The judging panel for CUPOTY 6 (so far) includes world-class photographers, magazine journalists, conservationists and authors: Karine Aigner, Nigel Atherton, Sue Bishop, Tracy Calder, Jaime Culebras, Matt Doogue, Guy Edwardes, Wim van Egmond, Tom Gilks, Viktoria Haack, Brendan “Cygnus” James, David Maitland, Bart “@insectguru” Somers, Georgina Steytler, Rachael Talibart, Tomasz Trzebiatowski and Keith Wilson.

To enter, go to cupoty.com.

(Featured Image © Liang Fu | cupoty.com)

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

