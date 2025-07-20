Seas4Life Ocean Safaris Aims To Help Celebrate Women In Diving

Seas4Life has announced a list of dive locations designed to empower, inspire and connect divers to the ocean.

The announcement comes in conjunction with the PADI Women’s Dive Day, and incorporates locations and itineraries designed to allow women the perfect opportunity to connect with the ocean.

Locations on the Seas4Life itinerary include:

Pemba Island:

Known to seasoned divers, Pemba is a hidden gem best explored by liveaboard, offering days of diving and free-diving with visibility up to 30 meters. During trips, the crew, captain and Seas4Life hosts guide explorers to vibrant coral gardens and walls teeming with marine life protected by PECCA.

Pemba Island Reefs are abundant in corals, mangroves, reef fish, groupers, sharks and nudibranchs, with sites suitable for all levels. From July to September, you can even encounter humpback whale migrations.

The Saudi Arabian Red Sea:

The Saudi Arabian Red Sea, largely untouched by tourism, showcases a stunning marine ecosystem best experienced on Seas4Life’s bespoke dive trips. During these customized itineraries, you will be able to take part in at least three dives daily, not to mention exhilarating night dives led by female dive leaders.

Explore pristine coral gardens alive with anthias, moray eels, and a variety of reef fish, and encounter hammerhead, tiger, and silky sharks, as well as groupers, manta rays, barracuda and dolphins. Calm seas, superb visibility and bioluminescent night dives make for an unforgettable underwater adventure.

Kenya’s South Coast

Although Kenya’s south coast is renowned for beaches, it is also a year-round dive haven with 7-25m/23-82ft visibility. Seas4Life’s curated trips from Tiwi to Kisite & Mpunguti Marine Protected Areas are almost guaranteed to offer hawksbill turtles (25+ sightings per double dive), crocodile snake eels, seahorses, whale sharks, humpback whales, bottlenose dolphins, frogfish and 70+ nudibranch species.

Additionally, guests participate in hands-on conservation activities with partners such as the Olive Ridley Project Kenya and Reefolution. Divers also get the opportunity to indulge their lust for rust with a visit to the 23-year-old MY Funguo wreck, alive with sharks, barracudas, rays, and more.

For more info, go to seas4life.com.