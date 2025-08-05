Seized Corals Being Rehabilitated In New York Aquarium

The US Fish and Wildlife Service has handed over live stony corals to the Wildlife Conservation Society’s New York Aquarium for rehabilitation.

The corals were confiscated after their illegal importation violated CITES and the Endangered Species Act. The confiscated species included the following, which are listed under CITES Appendix II:

Goniopora

Acropora

LoboPhyilia

Alveopora

Euphyllia

The corals are in temporary housing while the aquarium prepares them for future public reef displays. The aim of these exhibits is to help visitors understand coral biology and the impact of threats such as climate change, ocean acidification, over-harvesting and illicit trade.

This is not the first time such an event has happened, and the US Fish and Wildlife Service previously sent another confiscated consignment in 2019.

As an AZA-accredited facility, the aquarium provides immediate veterinary care and rehabilitation for seized wildlife. Upon receipt of the confiscated corals, aquarium staff administered prophylactic treatments, carefully unpacked each colony and began the reconditioning process. Of the 200-plus colonies documented, most arrived viable; however, sadly, around 30 did not survive.

Commenting on the seizure and rehabilitation process, Aaron Brett, a coral expert at the New York Aquarium, stated:

“Corals are animals, and they’re vital to the health of our oceans. Unfortunately, these corals confiscated by the USFWS spent five days in transit before arriving here, which is a major stressor. But remarkably, the majority of the shipment is recovering well. Exhibiting these animals builds awareness. We hope that when people see how beautiful and diverse corals are, they’ll be inspired to help protect them.”

While New York Aquarium aquarist Camilla Piechocki added:

“This is delicate, hands-on work. We monitor water chemistry, slowly reintroduce lighting, and mimic reef conditions to help them thrive. These animals are resilient, but the transition from illegal shipment to thriving exhibit is a complex process.”