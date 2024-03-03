Shallow-Depth Stereo Camera Launched by Voyis

Voyis recently introduced its Discovery shallow depth stereo camera.

The launch comes hot on the heels of the company’s success last year with the introduction of its 4000-meter/13,123-foot depth-rated dome ports for the Discovery camera.

The new shallow depth Discovery camera launched on February 15, 2024. However, while it is called a shallow depth camera, it’s still rated at a massive 300m/985ft. Like its deeper brother, the Discovery can deliver the same outstanding performance and generate the same stunning images.

The new Discovery Stereo camera is a perfect fit for small ROVs, which will operate in shallower waters, yet want to be able to produce the same quality images associated with much bigger, deeper-rated models.