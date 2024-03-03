Sunday, March 3, 2024
Shallow-Depth Stereo Camera Launched by Voyis

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Voyis Discovery Stereo Camera
Voyis Discovery Stereo Camera

Voyis recently introduced its Discovery shallow depth stereo camera.

The launch comes hot on the heels of the company’s success last year with the introduction of its 4000-meter/13,123-foot depth-rated dome ports for the Discovery camera.

The new shallow depth Discovery camera launched on February 15, 2024. However, while it is called a shallow depth camera, it’s still rated at a massive 300m/985ft. Like its deeper brother, the Discovery can deliver the same outstanding performance and generate the same stunning images.

The new Discovery Stereo camera is a perfect fit for small ROVs, which will operate in shallower waters, yet want to be able to produce the same quality images associated with much bigger, deeper-rated models.

Sourceoceannews.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

