Australian shark advocate Paul de Gelder has been named as scuba diving gear manufacturer Indigo Industries’ latest brand ambassador.

A former military diver, de Gelder turned a terrifying shark attack which resulted in the loss of his arm and leg into a shark advocacy campaign, and showed the world how to take a challenging situation and adapt, overcome and succeed.

Indigo Industries CEO Ranch Pratt said:

“Indigo focuses primarily on three type of diving: recreational diving for the next generation of diver, tactical/combat diving, and adaptive diving. We knew Paul would be the ideal brand ambassador for Indigo Industries as soon as we met him. As an injured ex-military diver, he exemplifies our focus as a brand, but far more importantly he is an inspiration and an ideal role model for the next generation of scuba diver. He is a living example of the type of determination and will power that brings good things to people’s lives. Certainly, we can all learn about living a better life by following Paul’s example. We are very excited to have him part of the Indigo team.”

Indigo recently released a signature product line under the “Paul de Gelder Bionic AF” name at https://www.indigo-industries.com/bionic-af-page.

To learn more about de Gelder, check out his website at pauldegelder.com.