The Sea Save Foundation (SSF) is conducting its annual travel auction to raise money to continue lobbying for marine conservation.

Sea Save’s lobbying was crucial to the decision reached by the delegates at the recent Conference of International Trade of Endangered Species (CITES) to extend protection to sharks, rays and other marine species. SSF also works to stop unsustainable shark-finning and to curb plastic pollution.

According to Sea Save Director Georgienne Bradley:

“Oceans do not recognize political boundaries, so we must work at the international level to most effectively protect them. This online fundraiser gives divers the opportunity to experience their dream vacation, at a discounted price AND know they are helping to protect oceans.”

The auction features a stunning array of liveaboard and resort SCUBA trips throughout the Caribbean, the Galapagos Islands, Indonesia, Fiji, the Philippines, Micronesia, Costa Rica and many other exotic destinations. Scuba operators donate packages so 100% of the proceeds go directly to protecting the oceans and the animals that call them home.

Bid on your dream trip at auction.seasave.org and know you’ll also be supporting marine conservation. That said, you’d better act fast — the auction closes on December 19th.

(Image credit: Adam Hanlon)