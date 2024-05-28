Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Shark Angels Holding An Auction To Benefit Sharks

By John Liang

Shark Angels auction launches May 27

Shark Angels has launched its annual World Oceans Day Online SCUBA Auction.

Participants can bid on exciting scuba diving packages, get scuba gear and some underwater artwork all while helping to support the US-based nonprofit’s conservation work.

According to Executive Director Jamie Pollack:

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, this year’s auction features some amazing destinations all over the world. From stunning views to unbelievable underwater adventures. Check out whale sharks in the Maldives, reef sharks in the Caribbean or manta rays in Raja Ampat. Bidders can score a great deal on a trip while helping to fuel Shark Angels’ innovative education and advocacy programs to protect sharks. The health of the world’s oceans depends on healthy shark populations, and every creature on earth depends on healthy oceans for survival.”

Protecting sharks also means protecting our beautiful Planet Ocean. By bidding on these items and helping to spread the auction link, you can play a part in preserving this essential ecosystem.

Shark Angels is a non-profit shark conservation organization that advocates for sharks and our beautiful blue planet by turning fear of sharks into fascination, and empowering the public through science, education, diving, legislation, and outreach.

The auction runs through June 2. You can check it out here.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

