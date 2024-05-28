Shark Angels Holding An Auction To Benefit Sharks

Shark Angels has launched its annual World Oceans Day Online SCUBA Auction.

Participants can bid on exciting scuba diving packages, get scuba gear and some underwater artwork all while helping to support the US-based nonprofit’s conservation work.

According to Executive Director Jamie Pollack:

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, this year’s auction features some amazing destinations all over the world. From stunning views to unbelievable underwater adventures. Check out whale sharks in the Maldives, reef sharks in the Caribbean or manta rays in Raja Ampat. Bidders can score a great deal on a trip while helping to fuel Shark Angels’ innovative education and advocacy programs to protect sharks. The health of the world’s oceans depends on healthy shark populations, and every creature on earth depends on healthy oceans for survival.”

Protecting sharks also means protecting our beautiful Planet Ocean. By bidding on these items and helping to spread the auction link, you can play a part in preserving this essential ecosystem.

Shark Angels is a non-profit shark conservation organization that advocates for sharks and our beautiful blue planet by turning fear of sharks into fascination, and empowering the public through science, education, diving, legislation, and outreach.

The auction runs through June 2. You can check it out here.