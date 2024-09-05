Shark Kills Teenaged Spearfisher Off Jamaica

A shark apparently killed a Jamaican teenager off the northern coast of the island nation, according to recent news reports.

Police said 16-year-old Jahmari Reid went spearfishing alone last week when he was attacked by a shark, which bit off Reid’s head and left arm.

The teenagers father, Michael Reid, told a local newspaper:

“I can’t believe that he went to sea by himself yesterday (Monday) and that was the outcome. Sad to know. I feel so bad.”

Local fishermen were reported as saying a large tiger shark had been seen in the area.

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History and the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File, the chances of getting killed by a shark are 1 in 4.3 million.