Solomon Islands To Protect 24 Million Hectares of Ocean

A new partnership will allow the Solomon Islands to implement a novel marine special plan managing and protecting 24 million hectares (59.3 million acres) of ocean.

The work is being facilitated by US$4 million/~€3,4 million in funding from the Bezos Earth Fund and will be implemented by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) at the direction of the Solomon Islands’ Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology (MECDM).

The effort will include delivering a plan to manage the area, which is approximately 27 times the size of Yellowstone National Park in the USA. Methods included in the new plan involve monitoring and enforcement systems as well as long-term conservation initiatives.

Commenting on the Earth Fund partnership, Alec Hughes, country director for WCS Solomon Islands, stated:

“We are grateful to the Earth Fund for prioritising investment in our region. With this support, we will work hand in hand with the Solomon Islands Government, Provincial leaders, and communities to strengthen marine planning, governance, and sustainable management. Our goal is to create practical approaches that protect biodiversity while strengthening community resilience and livelihoods.”

While Agnetha Vave-Karamui, deputy secretary for MECDM, added:

“This partnership marks another significant step forward for Solomon Islands. Support from the Earth Fund will help us strengthen the capacity and tools needed to secure our marine and coastal resources, safeguard biodiversity, and ensure that present and future generations of Solomon Islanders continue to benefit from the rich waters of Temotu, Makira, and the Kavachi Seascape.

“We are encouraged by the leadership of Provincial Governments in ocean protection and look forward to building stronger coordination and collaboration with the three Provinces.”