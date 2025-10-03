Friday, October 3, 2025
Solomon Islands To Protect 24 Million Hectares of Ocean

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

Western Province Solomon Islands (Image credit © WCS | Tom Vierus)
Western Province Solomon Islands (Image credit © WCS | Tom Vierus)

A new partnership will allow the Solomon Islands to implement a novel marine special plan managing and protecting 24 million hectares (59.3 million acres) of ocean.

The work is being facilitated by US$4 million/~€3,4 million in funding from the Bezos Earth Fund and will be implemented by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) at the direction of the Solomon Islands’ Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology (MECDM).

The effort will include delivering a plan to manage the area, which is approximately 27 times the size of Yellowstone National Park in the USA. Methods included in the new plan involve monitoring and enforcement systems as well as long-term conservation initiatives.

Commenting on the Earth Fund partnership, Alec Hughes, country director for WCS Solomon Islands, stated:

“We are grateful to the Earth Fund for prioritising investment in our region. With this support, we will work hand in hand with the Solomon Islands Government, Provincial leaders, and communities to strengthen marine planning, governance, and sustainable management. Our goal is to create practical approaches that protect biodiversity while strengthening community resilience and livelihoods.”

While Agnetha Vave-Karamui, deputy secretary for MECDM, added:

“This partnership marks another significant step forward for Solomon Islands. Support from the Earth Fund will help us strengthen the capacity and tools needed to secure our marine and coastal resources, safeguard biodiversity, and ensure that present and future generations of Solomon Islanders continue to benefit from the rich waters of Temotu, Makira, and the Kavachi Seascape.

“We are encouraged by the leadership of Provincial Governments in ocean protection and look forward to building stronger coordination and collaboration with the three Provinces.”

Source: newswise.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

