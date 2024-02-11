Sunday, February 11, 2024
Spare Air Celebrates its 45th Birthday

By Sam Helmy

Spare Air Unveils New, Larger Air Cylinder

Spare Air is celebrating 45 years in the industry, delivering an independent backup air source to thousands of divers.

Created by founder Larry Williamson, over 400,000 units have been used worldwide by everyone from divers to helicopter crews.

The story behind the creation of Spare Air epitomizes the saying, “Necessity is the mother of invention.”

One day, while lobster diving off the coast of southern California, Williamson lost track of time and ran out of air. As he executed an emergency ascent, he started to black out. He kept thinking, “If only I had one more breath of air.”

Fortunately, Williamson made it, and soon, the idea of a Spare Air tank was born.

You can find out more here.

DiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

