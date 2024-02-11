Spare Air Celebrates its 45th Birthday

Spare Air is celebrating 45 years in the industry, delivering an independent backup air source to thousands of divers.

Created by founder Larry Williamson, over 400,000 units have been used worldwide by everyone from divers to helicopter crews.

The story behind the creation of Spare Air epitomizes the saying, “Necessity is the mother of invention.”

One day, while lobster diving off the coast of southern California, Williamson lost track of time and ran out of air. As he executed an emergency ascent, he started to black out. He kept thinking, “If only I had one more breath of air.”

Fortunately, Williamson made it, and soon, the idea of a Spare Air tank was born.

