The spearfishing legend, Jay Riffe, has died at the age of 82 while at home in California.

Riffe started his career when he was 10 years old off the coast of Southern California. By 22 he was the Pacific Coast Spearfishing champion, followed by joining the US team competing at the World Championships. He set 3 world records during his career.

A pioneer in the spearfishing community, Riffe understood the need for a speargun which was silent, accurate, and easy to maneuver. So he combined his technical know-how and passion to create 36 models of ergonomically designed, and handcrafted teak and metal spearguns.

Riffe passed away at home with his wife and two daughters in California.

You can watch a short film by Perrin James below that reveals the humble beginnings from which RIFFE began.