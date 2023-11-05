Monday, November 6, 2023
Scuba Diving

Sting No More & VIP Diving Collaborate to Combat Jellyfish Stings

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

https://www.flickr.com/photos/stormyweathers/
Neutral as a Jellyfish by Noelweathers

VIP Diving and Sting No More have announced that they are teaming up to combat the global problem of marine stings.

This is not just an issue for divers but for all water sports participants. Jellyfish stings are a global phenomenon that affect many people around the world. As such, Bonaire-based VIP Diving and Hawaii-based AlataLabs are collaborating to provide the only proven antidote, Sting No More, to users.

The product has been in the research and development phase for over five years and is the work of Dr. Angel Yanagihara, one of the world’s leading venom toxicologists and jellyfish experts at the University of Hawaii Medical School.

With VIP Diving supporting the provision of Sting No More on the island, Kevin O’Brien, PADI Course Director at VIP Diving, stated:

“The Sting Docs receive advanced training with the University of Hawaii Medical School in the use of antidotes and venom biochemistry as a Center of Excellence for Bonaire and throughout the Caribbean. VIP Diving encourages all divers and dive operations to carry packages of Sting No More with them as a primary first aid treatment.”

You can check out a video about the science of the sting below.

The Science of the Sting - Educational Video for K-12 Students
SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
101,132FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US