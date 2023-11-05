Sting No More & VIP Diving Collaborate to Combat Jellyfish Stings

VIP Diving and Sting No More have announced that they are teaming up to combat the global problem of marine stings.

This is not just an issue for divers but for all water sports participants. Jellyfish stings are a global phenomenon that affect many people around the world. As such, Bonaire-based VIP Diving and Hawaii-based AlataLabs are collaborating to provide the only proven antidote, Sting No More, to users.

The product has been in the research and development phase for over five years and is the work of Dr. Angel Yanagihara, one of the world’s leading venom toxicologists and jellyfish experts at the University of Hawaii Medical School.

With VIP Diving supporting the provision of Sting No More on the island, Kevin O’Brien, PADI Course Director at VIP Diving, stated:

“The Sting Docs receive advanced training with the University of Hawaii Medical School in the use of antidotes and venom biochemistry as a Center of Excellence for Bonaire and throughout the Caribbean. VIP Diving encourages all divers and dive operations to carry packages of Sting No More with them as a primary first aid treatment.”

You can check out a video about the science of the sting below.