The first annual Submerged Adaptive Festival will take place between June 10-14, 2020, in Park City, Utah.

The festival is a collaboration between Indigo Industries and the Midwest School of Diving. The festival aims to bring together trainers and divers, as well as introducing other adaptive disciplines such as rock climbing, rock crawling, mountain biking, and adaptive ice hockey.

The first three days of the event, June 10th through 12th, will feature adaptive diver training from the Handicapped Scuba Association, with its founder Jim Gatacre conduction certification days including 1 pool session, 1 classroom session, and open water certifying dives at Homestead Crater. From June 12th through 14th, the event will feature a host of activity days.

The festival features a busy schedule, kicking off with a Friday night BBQ with guest speakers, activities, and demonstrations from various companies featuring their latest adaptive technologies. According to Indigo Industries CEO Ranch Pratt:

“We live in a time where technology and understanding can merge to lift physical restrictions. Water has the magic power to free an imprisoned body and calm a haunted mind. This event is designed to show the world that being physically challenged does not mean defeat. We are so excited to be a part of Submerged… to give an opportunity to Veterans and civilians with physical and emotional wounds a chance explore the opportunities before them and to witness the joy of victory over self.”

Discussing the event, retired US Army Colonel Mark Dugger from the MidWest School of Diving added:

“Adaptive diving is the fastest-growing segment of the diving community. We are excited to create a certification opportunity for divers, dive shops and instructors in a unique atmosphere that embraces the essence of why diving is so impactful to many of these individuals.”

