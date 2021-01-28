Thursday, January 28, 2021
Freediving

Tanya Streeter Featured On NPR Podcast About Breathing

Tanya Streeter Featured On NPR Podcast About Breathing 1
By John Liang

-

Tanya Streeter
Tanya Streeter

National Public Radio recently put out a podcast on the importance of breathing, and it features champion freediver Tanya Streeter.

During the TED Radio Hour episode, she says:

“It’s all about the breath. Everything that I’m doing from, gosh, the time I open my eyes that morning is really focused on my breathing.”

Streeter talks about the techniques she uses to supersaturate her body before doing a deep dive.

“The thing about freedivers is that we’re very tuned into our breath, and it’s at the forefront of whether or not we’re gonna be able to achieve this sport.”

Check out the full episode here or wherever you get your podcasts.

SourceNPR.org
Tanya Streeter Featured On NPR Podcast About Breathing 3
John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

RELATED ARTICLES

Freediving

Alejandro Lemus Sets Freshwater CMAS Variable Weight World Record

John Liang -
Mexican freediver Alejandro Lemus this past weekend set a new freshwater CMAS world record in the Variable Weight (VWT) discipline in the Yucatan Peninsula.
Read more
Freediving

Walid Boudhiaf Sets New AIDA Freediving Variable Weight World Record

John Liang -
Tunisian freediver Walid Boudhiaf this past weekend set a new world record in the variable weight (VWT) discipline off Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt.
Read more
Freediving

Review: Garmin Descent Mk2 Dive Computer – Freediving Perspectives

Kristina Zvaritch -
The long-awaited Garmin Descent Mk2 has been released, and we dive into its long list of features.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CONNECT WITH US

308,730FansLike
73,877FollowersFollow
2,640FollowersFollow
21,376FollowersFollow
24,085FollowersFollow
1,309SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2021 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US