Tanya Streeter Featured On NPR Podcast About Breathing

National Public Radio recently put out a podcast on the importance of breathing, and it features champion freediver Tanya Streeter.

During the TED Radio Hour episode, she says:

“It’s all about the breath. Everything that I’m doing from, gosh, the time I open my eyes that morning is really focused on my breathing.”

Streeter talks about the techniques she uses to supersaturate her body before doing a deep dive.

“The thing about freedivers is that we’re very tuned into our breath, and it’s at the forefront of whether or not we’re gonna be able to achieve this sport.”

Check out the full episode here or wherever you get your podcasts.